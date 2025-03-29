Pertento Partners LLP Has $96.55 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,016 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 8.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 0.61% of US Foods worth $96,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

