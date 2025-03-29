MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.8 %

MCD stock opened at $306.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

