BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

