iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.