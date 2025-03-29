Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

KBDC stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.