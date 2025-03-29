Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 109,618 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.