Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.750 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $34.74 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $986.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.