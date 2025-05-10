Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $440,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

