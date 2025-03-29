Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $94,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 193,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

