ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Has $1.18 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3,780.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 47.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $908.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,319.60. The trade was a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

