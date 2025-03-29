Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,236,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 558,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

