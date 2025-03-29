19,800 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 131.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,911,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GFI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

