Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 667,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTKB stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price target on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

