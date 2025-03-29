EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $253.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

