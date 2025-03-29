Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 115.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 664,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MAX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $626.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.15.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

