Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of T opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

