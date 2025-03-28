LM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 44,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

