Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRVWY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Get Friedrich Vorwerk Group alerts:

About Friedrich Vorwerk Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE provides various solutions for transformation and transportation of energy in Germany and Europe. The company operates through Natural Gas, Electricity, Clean Hydrogen, and Adjacent Opportunities segments. The Natural Gas segment comprises infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas; and engages in transporting the natural gas through high-pressure pipelines to processing in filtering and separation plants, compressor stations, storage and measurement systems, LNG terminals, and gas pressure control and measurement systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.