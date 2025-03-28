Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRVWY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.
About Friedrich Vorwerk Group
