Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51, Zacks reports. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million.

Immatics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 574,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. Immatics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immatics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 166.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immatics were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.