Short Interest in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Grows By 316.7%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,675. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

