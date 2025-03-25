Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 929,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,074,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

