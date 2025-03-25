Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.35 and last traded at $58.16. 6,469,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,663,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

