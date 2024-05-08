Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

