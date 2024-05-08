U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

