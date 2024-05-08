The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 356,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

