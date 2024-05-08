Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $64,739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 232.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,485,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after buying an additional 1,737,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,092,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.