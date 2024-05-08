Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

