Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 3,062,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.