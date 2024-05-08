Simmons Bank Has $5.14 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 1,333,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $44.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

