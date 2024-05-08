Simmons Bank Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.50. The stock had a trading volume of 510,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $251.48 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

