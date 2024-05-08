Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
NYSE:PSBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 9,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,559. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.09% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.