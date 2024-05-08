Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

NYSE:PSBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 9,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,559. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.09% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

