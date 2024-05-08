Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,023,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 11,590 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $389.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

