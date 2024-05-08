LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Ladder Capital worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 78.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.