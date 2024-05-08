Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,372 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

