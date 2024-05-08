PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of PWSC opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $17,000,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $15,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

