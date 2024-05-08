Bank of Ireland Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.431 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.
About Bank of Ireland Group
