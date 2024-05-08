Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

BMTO stock opened at GBX 2,199.60 ($27.63) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,078.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,995.50. The company has a market capitalization of £31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

