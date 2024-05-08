Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.50

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
BMTO stock opened at GBX 2,199.60 ($27.63) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,599.60 ($32.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,078.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,995.50. The company has a market capitalization of £31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Braime Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braime Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.