ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 694,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASX opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

