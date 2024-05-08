Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Aris Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE ARIS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

