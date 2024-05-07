ONUS (ONUS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,900.41

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, ONUS has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $45.72 million and approximately $51,900.41 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47096791 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,262.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

