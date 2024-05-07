Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

