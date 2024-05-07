Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 334 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,695. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.