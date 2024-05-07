BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 91,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. CapStar Financial accounts for about 1.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR stock remained flat at $20.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

