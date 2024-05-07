American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.07. 3,949,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.