MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Position Trimmed by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. 695,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,780. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.