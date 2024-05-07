6,101 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 142,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $116.47. 16,255,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,038. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

