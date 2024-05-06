The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 225.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,004 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TJX traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $97.15. 4,370,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.