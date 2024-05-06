Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $99.96 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Orchid has a total market cap of $99.96 million and $6.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,488.46 or 1.00023835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10153717 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,195,072.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

