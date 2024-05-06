Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $120.38 and last traded at $120.72. Approximately 923,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,102,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Specifically, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Moderna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

