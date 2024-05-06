Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.29. 7,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,873. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

